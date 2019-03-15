Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,568,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,985,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,422,000 after purchasing an additional 183,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $324.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-has-79000-stake-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.