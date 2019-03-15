MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSA Safety by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 312,368 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 206,920 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in MSA Safety by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 316,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 112,529 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in MSA Safety by 1,560.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MSA Safety by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 992,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,617,000 after purchasing an additional 98,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.10.

NYSE:MSA opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.31. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

