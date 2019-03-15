M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 872,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,523,000 after acquiring an additional 472,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 371,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,372,000 after acquiring an additional 247,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $192.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $173,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mt-bank-co-mtb-shares-bought-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.