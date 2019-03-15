MTS Systems (MTSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MTS Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MTS Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MTS Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MTS Systems by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

