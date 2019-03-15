MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 46,636 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,386.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

