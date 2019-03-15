MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,650 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Allergan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

