Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $157,000,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $122,184.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,014.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,040,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

