Nasdaq (NDAQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq is successful at maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and at the same time growing core marketplace businesses. It remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry and cross-selling opportunities into new markets and ramping up non-transaction revenue base. Its strong balance sheet helps it to invest in growth opportunities and engage in shareholder-friendly moves. Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry year to date. But it has been witnessing elevated expenses, which limits margin expansion. High debt level induced increase in interest expenses. It estimates 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.325-$1.375 billion. Nasdaq’s fourth-quarter earnings met estimates and improved year over year. It generated 8% organic revenue growth supported by each segment contributing at or above their respective medium-term growth outlook ranges.”

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,114,349. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $333,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $93,156,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Nasdaq by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,944,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 55.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 952,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,746,000 after acquiring an additional 340,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 234,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.