National Fuel Gas (NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.91

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 6577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

