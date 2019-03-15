National Instruments Corp (NATI) Position Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $36,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $45.07 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $68,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,718.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

