National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $161.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.26 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $152.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $663.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $634.96 million to $672.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $704.71 million, with estimates ranging from $641.65 million to $725.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.46). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $1,792,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,788 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,459.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,431 shares of company stock worth $4,678,142. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,990. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

