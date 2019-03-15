Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 127,865 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,022,000 after purchasing an additional 88,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti set a $73.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $487,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $2,290,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/natixis-advisors-l-p-grows-stake-in-amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn.html.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.