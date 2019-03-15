Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,522.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 28.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $4,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $354,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

