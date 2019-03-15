Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 29.40%.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27 and a beta of 1.35. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $245,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 23,955 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $424,003.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,151 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

