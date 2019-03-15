Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $7,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $267.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.81.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

