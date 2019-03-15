Neuronetics (STIM) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) is one of 13,337 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Neuronetics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics Competitors -184.55% 6.32% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neuronetics Competitors 62380 236854 309656 12852 2.44

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.95%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million -$24.10 million -6.03 Neuronetics Competitors $7.21 billion $554.95 million 13.71

Neuronetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Neuronetics peers beat Neuronetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

