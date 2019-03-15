New Home (NWHM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

New Home stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,428. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. New Home has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $11.82.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Paul C. Heeschen acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,791.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Redwitz sold 28,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $153,389.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $277,419.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $60,868 and sold 49,598 shares valued at $272,913. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

