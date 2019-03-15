New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.23 Million Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.67 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.42.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $258.62 per share, for a total transaction of $504,309.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

