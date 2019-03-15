New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 38,644 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in E. W. Scripps were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $174,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mary Peirce acquired 12,688 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $204,023.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 459,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,472.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Barmonde acquired 2,114 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 370,751 shares of company stock worth $6,457,850 and have sold 23,400 shares worth $460,514. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SSP opened at $22.60 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-38644-shares-of-e-w-scripps-ssp.html.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.