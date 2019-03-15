New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,417 Shares of RLI Corp (RLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of RLI worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,246,000 after purchasing an additional 198,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,597,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,597,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90,178 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in RLI by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,060,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. RLI had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $220.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $261,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,540 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $103,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,408 over the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

