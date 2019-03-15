Newmont Mining (NEM) PT Set at $47.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.08.

NEM stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.01. Newmont Mining has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $137,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,350.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $122,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,487.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,609 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,587,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 219,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,051,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,056,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

