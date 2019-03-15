NewYorkCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 93.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and YoBit. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $236.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.01551183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002534 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Exrates, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

