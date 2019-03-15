Next Fifteen Communications Group (NFC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.44 million and a PE ratio of 36.42. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.