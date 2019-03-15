NFI Group (NFI) PT Lowered to C$45.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.60. 565,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$28.47 and a 52 week high of C$61.25.

In other NFI Group news, insider Adam L. Gray acquired 35,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,159,893.18. Also, insider Vincent James Sardo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total transaction of C$62,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$536,831.10.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.