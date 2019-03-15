Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) CFO Acquires $18,788.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CFO Kelly M. Malson bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $18,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The company has a market cap of $119.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.61. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 114,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) CFO Acquires $18,788.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/nicholas-financial-inc-nick-cfo-acquires-18788-00-in-stock.html.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.