Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nike worth $75,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Nike by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 175,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.62 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,653,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

