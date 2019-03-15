Nike (NKE) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.59.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

