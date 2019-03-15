Nitin Ajmera Sells 2,319 Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $12,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nitin Ajmera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Nitin Ajmera sold 723 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $3,918.66.

On Thursday, December 13th, Nitin Ajmera sold 1,769 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $11,003.18.

CLUB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,262. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLUB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

CLUB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

