NIX (NIX) One Day Volume Tops $19,424.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. NIX has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $19,424.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00003624 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. In the last week, NIX has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.03507139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.01542912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.04011571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.01346449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00115595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.01360199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00345133 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 42,912,524 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

