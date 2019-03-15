Nlight (LASR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 859,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 467,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nlight from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $765.04 million and a PE ratio of 69.09.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Nlight had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $29,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 20,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $406,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,309 shares of company stock valued at $648,605.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nlight by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

