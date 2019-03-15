Nomad Foods (NOMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.80

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 18959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $10,920,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,591,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

