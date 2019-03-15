Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,363,000 after acquiring an additional 313,395 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $180.62 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $2,497,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,598. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

