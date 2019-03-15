Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,029,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,133 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,455,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after acquiring an additional 103,085 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 4,523,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,904,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,019,000 after acquiring an additional 106,483 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

