Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,484,406 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of II-VI worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in II-VI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in II-VI by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in II-VI by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 2,317 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $76,993.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,517 shares of company stock worth $1,899,842. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

