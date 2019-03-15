Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dollar Tree by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/nomura-holdings-inc-invests-2-31-million-in-dollar-tree-inc-dltr-stock.html.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.