Nomura Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $315.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.25.

Shares of ULTA traded up $24.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.39. 47,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,855. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $199.15 and a 1-year high of $322.49. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

