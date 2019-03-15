Noodles & Co (NDLS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1838770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.
The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.76 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Noodles & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.06.
Noodles & Co Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.