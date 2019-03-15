Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Noodles & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $318.00 million, a P/E ratio of -369.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 712,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 858.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 19.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

