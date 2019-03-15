North American Management Corp Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,637,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,260 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 105,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

