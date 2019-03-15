NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,949,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

VZ opened at $57.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

