Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.53% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $75,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,759,000 after buying an additional 54,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $280.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

