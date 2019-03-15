Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,646 Shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $72,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

