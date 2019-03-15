Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 29.13%.

NRE stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,992,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 4,970.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 669,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,774,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

