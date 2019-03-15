NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$11.75 at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$11.25 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2018 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 153 income-producing properties and 10.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

