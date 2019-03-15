Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Insider Sells $256,000.00 in Stock

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NWN opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.40. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,563,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

