Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,843 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NCLH opened at $55.16 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $584,588.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,658.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,434 shares in the company, valued at $21,788,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,584 shares of company stock worth $5,763,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

