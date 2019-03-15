Novo Resources (NVO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.09. 184,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 149,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.
The stock has a market cap of $458.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85.
About Novo Resources (CVE:NVO)
Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.