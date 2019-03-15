Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung Sells 5,000 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $241,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Gabriel Leung sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,375,250.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $247,950.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

Shares of NVCR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $28,472,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,190,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,654,000 after purchasing an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Novocure by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Novocure by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

