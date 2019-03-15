NPER (NPER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,680.00

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, NPER has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. NPER has a total market cap of $375,819.00 and approximately $63,680.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, Coinrail and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025554 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008204 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001298 BTC.

NPER Token Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official website is nper.io/En.

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Coinrail and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

