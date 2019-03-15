NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Stake in Mercury General Co. (MCY)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mercury General by 460.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of MCY opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.24. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $61.83.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 139.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-decreases-stake-in-mercury-general-co-mcy.html.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.